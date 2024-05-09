Bebuzee Inc. (BBUZ) Readies For The Official Launch Of Bebuzee, The First Super App In America And Europe

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Bebuzee is preparing for the official launch of its Super App, which is poised to be the first Super App in America and Europe

The official launch follows a beta testing phase that began last July

The company believes the Super App will revolutionize the digital world by offering an all-in-one, seamless platform designed to integrate a continuously expanding roster of services The Super App brings together content streaming, social media, messaging, e-commerce, real estate exploration tools, a digital asset trading platform, productivity tools, and so much more

Last summer,

Bebuzee (OTC: BBUZ) , a company looking to redefine how people connect, engage, and thrive in the digital era, launched in beta its flagship product, a Super App that offers users a centralized hub for all their communication and entertainment needs. In the press release announcing the beta launch ( ), the company termed the Super App a“symbol of our commitment to innovation and excellence,” further noting that the groundbreaking technologies packaged into its Super App would“revolutionize the industry and set a new standard for digital platforms.”

The launch was an extension of efforts to solve a gap in the market: Bebuzee had observed consumers' frustrations of constantly needing to switch between applications when hunting for information. To the company, this represented an opportunity to provide various apps and functionalities on an...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to BBUZ are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN