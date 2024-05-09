Techmediabreaks CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) Announces Operational Results For Fiscal Q2 2024, Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CSP (NASDAQ: CSPI) , an award-winning provider of cybersecurity AI-driven solutions (“AZT”), security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional / cloud services and technology solutions, has announced results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company also announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share payable June 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on the close of business on May 24, 2024.“Our business continued to operate at a high level during the quarter, and across the board we are building a pipeline that is in line with, or well above our internal plans. As a result, we continue to execute a strategy designed to generate sustained long-term growth and profitability,” said CSPI Chief Executive Officer Victor Dellovo.“The consistent performance of our Technology Solutions ('TS') business and robust balance sheet is enabling investment in certain sales and marketing initiatives to generate the desired growth outcomes for the High Performance Products ('HPP') business, mainly with the AZT offering.”

To view the full press release, visit



About CSPi Inc.

CSPi operates two divisions, each with unique expertise in designing and implementing technology solutions to help their customers use technology to success. The High Performance Product division, including ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. ARIA's solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with its AZT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs and alert output with its ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Rounding out the portfolio, the AZT Gateway Software allows interrogation of network packets at 100mbps line-rate to enforce forwarding and capture policies on the fly. Customers in a range of industries rely on the company's solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. CSPi's Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and professional services by partnering with best-in-class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, CSPi offers a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24×365 proactive support. The company's team of engineers have expertise across major industries supporting five key technology areas: advanced security; communication and collaboration; data center; networking; and wireless & mobility.

