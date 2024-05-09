(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The United Nations continues to institute multi-national government policies for transitioning from carbon-based fuels to renewable energy systems in an attempt to address harmful changes to the planet's climate

The president of last year's U.N.-sponsored climate change conference is calling on the most economically powerful nations to help triple the global renewable energy capacity by 2030 as leaders prepare for this year's COP29 conference

Distributed energy solutions company Correlate Energy Corp. is focused on helping companies more fully transition to renewable energy through localized clean energy solutions and microgrids, primarily through superior green technologies and the structuring of uniquely affordable financing The company has completed a number of notable energy transition projects across the country, and collectively its leadership team has developed, financed and deployed more than $2 billion in clean energy projects

As this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) approaches, the challenges surrounding renewable energy adoption and financing for the necessary changes are being newly highlighted by governmental leaders around the globe as they prepare to discuss potential increases to their nationally determined contributions (“NDCs”).

During a recent Petersberg Climate Dialogue gathering, the president of last year's COP28 conference emphasized four main priorities for climate finance: bolstering infrastructure, advancing technology, investing in human capital, and focusing on the Global South, according to a...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CIPI are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN