Techmediabreaks Onvego Announces Launch Of Its AI-Powered Smart Receptionist

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Conversational voice AI disruptor Onvego is set to revolutionize the business telephony sector with its Smart Receptionist, an AI innovation that maximizes the value of every phone call. An affordable AI-based call handling and appointment management solution, Onvego experts designed Smart Receptionist with small and medium-sized businesses in mind. The AI-powered solution, developed in collaboration with Onvego's design partner, Phone, goes several steps further than traditional automated attendants and has the capabilities to route calls, block spam, schedule and reschedule appointments, and respond to many frequently asked questions.“When opportunity calls, the Smart Receptionist will always answer,” said Gonen Ziv, chief revenue officer of Onvego.“It's easy to use and quick to set up. Businesses can go live with the Smart Receptionist in about five minutes.”

About Onvego

Onvego has been at the forefront of conversational voice AI since it was established in 2015. Backed by VCs including

ff Venture Capital ,

Terra VP

and

Open Valley , it has continually set industry standards with its reliable and highly accurate voice AI models. Onvego has expertise in high-accuracy conversational AI, including filtering background noise. Its products are used by dozens of partners, including many UCaaS providers. Its vision is to transform how businesses engage with their customers. Its commitment extends beyond innovation by building a world where artificial intelligence enhances productivity, fosters connections and elevates the overall customer experience. AI doesn't replace humans; it augments them and helps them do more with less.

