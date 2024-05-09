Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Set To Extend Operational Runway To 2025 Following Warrant Exercise And Issuance

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria has entered an agreement wherein an existing accredited investor has exercised all their warrants to purchase shares

The company has received $4.7 million from this undertaking, prior to deducting estimated offering expenses Proceeds fully fund Lexaria's entire planned 2024 GLP-1 R&D program, leaving additional excess capital for general purposes

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced its entry into a warrant exercise agreement with an existing accredited investor to exercise in full certain existing warrants initially issued in October 2023 and February 2024. The warrants will be exercised at $0.97 and $2.185 per share, respectively, with the whole undertaking yielding approximately $4.7 million, prior to deducting estimated offering expenses ( ).

Proceeds from this offering will fund the 2024 GLP-1 research program and go into Lexaria's working capital. Chris Bunka, the company's CEO, noted that the funds will further extend its operational runway deep into 2025, an integral milestone given its project pipeline, specifically its focus on...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN