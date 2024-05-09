Miningnewsbreaks Standard Lithium Ltd (TSX.V: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), Releases Q3 2024 Financial, Operating Report

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Standard Lithium (TSX.V: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L) , a leading near-commercial, lithium-development company, has released its report for the third quarter 2024, the period ended March 31, 2024. Highlights of the report include the installation of the first commercial-scale direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) column in partnership with Koch Technology Solutions (“KTS”) and the advancement of the South West Arkansas Project with the selection of Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC to lead the front-end engineering design (“FEED”) and the Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”). The report also noted that the company has cash and cash equivalents and working capital of C$15.7 million and C$7.7 million, respectively, with no term or revolving debt obligations. In addition, the report stated that Standard Lithium has partnered with Equinor, which will result in immediate liquidity through direct investments in South West Arkansas and East Texas projects; the partnership will bring world-class project development capabilities to the company as it looks to accelerate its Smackover development path. The company has scheduled a conference call and webinar to discuss its Q3 report as well as the Equinor transaction. The call will begin at 11 a.m. EST on May 13, 2024. Those interested can dial 1-646-307-1963 (international), 1-800-715-9871 (toll free in the United States), 1-647-932-3411 (Toronto) and 1-800-715-9871 (toll free in Canada).“In Q3, Standard Lithium continued to execute on our strategic plan, responsibly and efficiently advancing our projects,” said Standard Lithium CEO Robert Mintak in the press release.“While the lithium sector has experienced challenges over the past year, we see positive indicators pointing toward stability, and the fundamentals of the lithium market remain strong. This presents a timely moment to showcase our strengths: a strong asset base, favorable jurisdictions, and an industry-leading Direct Lithium Extraction platform.

This transformative partnership with Equinor, a global energy company and recognized leader in renewables and low carbon solutions, validates our strategic path to leverage our Smackover resources and become a globally significant contributor within the lithium market. It strengthens our finances, provides essential expertise, manages risk, and accelerates our progress towards this goal, unlocking long-term value for our shareholders.”

To view the webcast, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of lithium-brine-bearing properties in the United States.

The company prioritizes brine projects characterized by high-grade resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor and streamlined permitting. The company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) and purification process. The company's signature projects, the Phase 1A Project and the South West Arkansas Project, are located on the Smackover Formation in southern Arkansas, a region with a longstanding and established brine-processing industry. The company has also identified a number of highly prospective lithium-brine project areas in the Smackover Formation in east Texas and has begun an extensive brine-leasing program in the key project areas. In addition, the company has an interest in certain mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SLI are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN