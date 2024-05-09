Toobit Is Proud To Introduce PAC Token (PAC) For Spot Trading On May 13, 2024, At 8 AM UTC

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is delighted to announce the forthcoming listing of PAC Token (PAC) for spot trading on May 13, 2024, at 8 AM UTC. PAC Token represents the inaugural token within the OctaSpace ecosystem, marking a significant stride in the fusion of cryptocurrencies and mobile gaming by introducing a comprehensive gaming center. Developed by a team of seasoned professionals in mobile gaming and digital technologies, PAC Token promises to redefine virtual leisure and investment strategies in a refreshingly innovative manner.

Unlocking New Avenues in Gaming and Finance

The PAC Project is an ambitious venture aimed at breaking down barriers between gaming and finance, offering users a unique opportunity to engage in both realms seamlessly. By combining gaming entertainment with financial incentives, PAC Token aims to cater to a diverse audience of gaming enthusiasts and cryptocurrency investors, providing a platform that caters to their evolving needs and preferences.

Key Features of PAC:

1 Services: Engage in staking services by purchasing tickets and investing coins in the general pool to earn additional profits. Enjoy the flexibility to sell your tickets to other participants at your convenience, empowering you to maximize your returns.

2 Center: Immerse yourself in the PAC Game Center, a hub where gaming meets the Play-to-Earn (P2E) system. Explore a wide array of games, participate in competitions, and earn PAC tokens while enjoying an immersive gaming experience.

3 Bot: Experience the innovative Telegram bot offered by PAC Token, integrating popular neural networks for entertainment, work, or educational purposes. Engage with cutting-edge AI technology in a user-friendly and accessible manner.

4 Exchange (PACex): Access digital assets securely and effortlessly through PACex, a reliable platform for trading cryptocurrencies. Benefit from robust tools that ensure your comfort and security when managing your assets.

5 Payment System: Seamlessly integrate the PayPac payment system into any online service, e-commerce platform, or brick-and-mortar business. Accept and process payments in PAC Token and other supported currencies, expanding the reach and usability of the project.

Tokenomics of PAC:

– Total Token Supply:500,000,000 PAC

– Frozen Tokens:225,000,000 PAC

– Burned Tokens:75,003,750 PAC

– Current Circulating Supply:38,600,000 PAC

– Maximum Potential Supply:200,000,000 PAC

– Project Capitalization:$2,740,600

– Current Staking Percentage: 12.6%

Stay Connected:

Stay informed and engaged by joining the PAC Token community on various social media platforms, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord | YouTube . Join Toobit as extends a warm welcome to PAC Token on the platform, where gaming and finance converge to offer exciting opportunities for users worldwide. Stay updated on the latest news and developments by visiting Toobit official website .

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email: ...

Website: