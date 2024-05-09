Speaker Of UAE Federal National Council Meets Qatar Ambassador

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saqr Ghobash met with ambassador of Qatar to the UAE Dr Sultan bin Salmeen al-Mansouri. Bilateral co-operation relations between the two countries were discussed during the meeting. (QNA)

