QU Students Visit STP

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Exploring the most recent environmental solutions, students from the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences at Qatar University visited the Doha West Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) of the Public Works Authority (Ashghal).

The visit, according to a post by Ashghal on its X account, provided the students with firsthand exposure to the intricate procedures involved in wastewater treatment and environmental conservation. The students observed the initial treatment phases and gained insights into the subsequent biological and chemical processes.

The Students had also the opportunity to engage with professionals working in the field, learning about career opportunities in environmental science, engineering and related fields.

Engineer Rashid Arqoub al-Khaldi, head of the Pumping Stations Section, emphasised Ashghal's adherence to strict environmental regulations and implementation of innovative technologies to ensure the efficient and sustainable operation of the STPs, the post added.

