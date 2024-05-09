Embassies Showcase Cultural Riches At DIBF 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Several embassies in Qatar, including that of Japan, the US, Indonesia, and South Korea, have converged to unveil a treasure trove of cultural riches at the 2024 Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), which opened yesterday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

From an array of literary works and artifacts, these booths create a collage of diversity, encouraging visitors to embark on a journey through the vibrant landscapes of their respective cultures.

Speaking to Gulf Times, Kazuto Matsuda, a researcher/advisor at the Embassy of Japan in Qatar, highlighted the unique nature of their participation this year, saying:“What's special about our booth this year is that we have Japanese calligraphy and origami, offering various activities where visitors can have their names beautifully inscribed in Japanese by a skilled calligrapher”.

He said that origami enthusiasts can marvel at creations ranging from different vehicles to beloved anime characters like Pikachu, among other objects. Matsuda noted that their main aim is to promote Japanese culture while also fostering an interest in Japanese tourism, language, and literature.

“Every year, more and more people in Qatar are expressing interest in studying Japanese language or visiting Japan,” he said, underscoring the growing popularity of Japan in Qatar and the region.

Themed 'Knowledge Builds Civilisations,” this year's DIBF will continue its celebration of literature until May 18. The event features an array of literary treasures, with more than 180,000 titles showcased by 515 publishing houses from 42 countries.

Another regular participant is the US embassy in Qatar, which curated an extensive collection of literary works by renowned American authors and publishers. It aims to enhance English language proficiency and inspire readers to explore a diverse array of literature.

US ambassador Timmy Davis expressed his enthusiasm, inviting attendees to explore the vast array of books, saying:“I'm thrilled to announce the US embassy's participation in this year's Doha International Book Fair. We welcome you to read, learn, and grow across America by exploring the thousands of books in our booth.

“Our set of collections covers themes such as STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education, sustainability and more. We are excited to share stories with Qatari book lovers and promote literacy across cultural and academic exchanges in our countries.”

Indonesian Ambassador Ridwan Hassan stressed the key role of books in fostering understanding and tolerance. He said:“For Indonesian Embassy participating in Doha International Book Fair always becomes our priority. Why? Because we believe that book plays an important role in building understanding and tolerance among the society with different backgrounds. Thanks to the Ministry of Culture who always gives Indonesia a chance to be part of this excellent event. In this edition of the Book Fair, we are also proud to bring two Indonesian speakers”.

Similarly, the South Korean embassy has returned to the fair with a captivating display of literary works, showcasing the richness of Korean culture and tourism.

