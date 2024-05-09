PM Opens 33Rd Doha International Book Fair

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani inaugurated on Thursday the 33rd Doha International Book Fair. Themed 'Knowledge Builds Civilizations', the event runs through May 19 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al- Said attended the inauguration. Also present were a number of Their Excellencies sheikhs, ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, senior officials, and guests of the exhibition.

HE the Prime Minister visited the exhibition pavilions and was briefed on the Qatari, Arab and foreign exhibitors, and the latest publications, books and manuscripts belonging to government agencies, Arab and international cultural institutions and embassies accredited to the state, especially the Sultanate of Oman, the guest of honor of this edition.

Oman's pavilion showcases a special and diverse cultural programme that highlights the authentic Omani heritage, intellectual and literary production, and presents a group of popular and artistic performances.

The PM also visited the Doha Children, which is spanning 2,400 square meters, and offers a range of workshops and activities for children, theatrical and cultural programs, and booths for children's book publishers. (QNA)

