Over 1.13 Lakh Kashmiri Migrant Voters Registered To Vote For 3 LS Seats In Valley

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 9 (IANS) A total of 52,100 Kashmiri migrant voters are eligible to exercise their franchise on May 13 when the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat goes to the polls, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday.

“Overall, 1,13,873 Kashmiri migrants, including 56,290 males, 57,582 females, and belonging to the third gender, are registered to cast their votes for the three Lok Sabha seats in the Valley -- Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag-Rajouri.

“The ECI has set up 26 polling stations for the migrants, out of which 21 are in Jammu, four are in Delhi, while one is in Udhampur. Transport facilities will be available where there is more concentration of migrant voters on the polling date," ECI officials said.

There has been an increase in the number of migrant voters registered for the polls this time as compared to the elections held in the past, the poll panel said.

The ECI has made two options available to the Kashmiri migrants for voting. They can do so by filling up an M-form, which is prior information to cast their votes at the special polling stations set up for them, or they can vote through postal ballots for which they have to fill up Form-12C.

The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat goes to the polls on May 13, Baramulla on May 20, while polling in Anantnag-Rajouri will be held on May 25.