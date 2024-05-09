Indian Naval Ships Delhi, Shakti And Kiltan Complete Visit To Singapore

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Indian naval ships Delhi, Shakti, and Kiltan have completed their Singapore visit that was scheduled from May 6-9 as part of the operational deployment of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet to the South China Sea.

According to the Indian Navy, the visit of the naval ships aimed at undertaking bilateral engagements, and discussing areas of mutual interest and cooperation, reaffirming the commitment to enhance maritime security and stability in the region.

Rajesh Dhankhar, the Flag Officer Commanding of Eastern Fleet, and the commanding officers of the ships also had an interaction with the Fleet Commander of the Singapore Navy at its naval headquarters.

The visit provided an opportunity for discussions on enhancing naval cooperation and interoperability between the navies of both India and Singapore.

A deck reception was hosted onboard INS Shakti, wherein personnel from both navies, the Indian diaspora in Singapore, and the local diplomatic community had the opportunity to interact with each other, furthering the bonds of friendship and mutual respect, an official said.

As part of the Indian Navy's commitment to maritime education and outreach, local schoolchildren were invited to visit the Indian ships.

The children were given guided tours of the ships, where they learned about naval operations, India's rich maritime history and heritage, and also the importance of maritime security.