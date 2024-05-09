Gartner Survey Finds Generative AI is Now the Most Frequently Deployed AI Solution in Organizations

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) Dubai, UAE., May 9, 2024 — Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is the No. 1 type of AI solution deployed in organizations, according to a new survey by Gartner, Inc.



According to the survey conducted in the fourth quarter of 2023, 29% of the 644 respondents from organizations in the U.S., Germany and the U.K. said that GenAI is their most frequently deployed AI solution. This was found to be more common than other solutions like graph techniques, optimization algorithms, rule-based systems, natural language processing and other types of machine learning.



The survey also found that utilizing GenAI embedded in existing applications (such as Microsoft’s Copilot for 365 or Adobe Firefly) is the top way to fulfill GenAI use cases, with 34% of respondents saying this is their primary method of using GenAI. This was found to be more common than other options such as customizing GenAI models with prompt engineering (25%), training or fine-tuning bespoke GenAI models (21%), or using standalone GenAI tools, like ChatGPT or Gemini (19%).



“GenAI is acting as a catalyst for the expansion of AI in the enterprise,” said Leinar Ramos, Sr Director Analyst at Gartner. “This creates a window of opportunity for AI leaders, but also a test on whether they will be able to capitalize on this moment and deliver value at scale.”



Demonstrating AI Value Is Top Barrier to Adoption

The primary obstacle to AI adoption, as reported by 49% of survey participants, is the difficulty in estimating and demonstrating the value of AI projects. This issue surpasses other barriers such as talent shortages, technical difficulties, data-related problems, lack of business alignment and trust in AI. (see Figure 1).



“Business value continues to be a challenge for organizations when it comes to AI,” said Ramos. “As organizations scale AI, they need to consider the total cost of ownership of their projects, as well as the wide spectrum of benefits beyond productivity improvement.”



