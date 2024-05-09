IKONIC Educational Holding, took over 50% equity stake at Al-Khalifa Business School

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) IKONIC Educational Holding, London, announced today that they took over 50% of the equity stakes at British Al-Khalifa Business School!



Al-Khalifa Business School is providing online courses covering First-degree level higher education, Post-graduate level higher education, Cultural education and Educational support to its global students.



A major focus will be on business and entrepreneurship as this is reflecting a huge demand.



IKONIC Educational Holding was established in 2023 by IKAR Holdings, a multi-tiered, privately owned group of companies.



Prof. Manuel Freire-Garabal, Founder of Al-Khalifa Business School stated: “The new partnership with IKONIC Educational Holding, will help us to grow significantly in the upcoming years. The Holding has globally recognized Academicians on board, who will provide their outstanding knowledge to our students. Combined with the global reach and the entrepreneurial mindset of the entire IKAR Group, I am confident that we will set new standards in the educational sector”



“We are very pleased to partner with the Al-Khalifa Business School as it will add great value to our group. With our Educational Holding, we are in the process to establish a global education ecosystem, which is based on three operational pillars: higher education, with investments in physical Universities and the establishment of our own digital Universities. Non-higher education, with investments and creation of business schools, academies and specific institutes. And finally with our own platform which is providing mentorship and seed capital to promising startup companies, established by our students. We are looking forward to a successful partnership with Al - Khalifa Business School”, said Sertan Ayçiçek, CEO of IKONIC Educational Holding, London





