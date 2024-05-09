Riyad Bank – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Riyad Bank (RB) at ‘A+’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed RB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb+’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb+’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.



The Bank’s LT FCR is set three notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the government in case of need (KSA sovereign ratings: ‘A+’/‘A1’/Positive). Moreover, RB’s largest shareholder is the government, with an aggregate shareholding of over 32%. Saudi banks are considered systemically important banks that play an important role in building and nurturing the economy, underpinning the Saudi government’s willingness to maintain stability in the domestic financial system. The authorities have a strong track record of supporting banks and have the financial capacity to provide assistance in the event of stress. CI had revised the Outlook on the Sovereign LT FCR to Positive from Stable in December 2022. RB already benefits from the maximum upward notching that is possible from a High ESL and its current BSR, and therefore its Outlook remains stable.



RB’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bbb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The OPERA for Saudi Arabia reflects the economy’s limited diversification, low monetary flexibility and geopolitical risks against strong fiscal and external buffers, and substantial oil reserves. It also takes into account the banking sector’s strong capital buffers and a healthy funding structure, which primarily consists of domestic customer deposits with little dependence on cross-border funding.



The CFS rating is supported by the Bank’s high asset quality, good profitability, sound liquidity profile with stable deposit-based funding and solid buffers – although some liquidity metrics have tightened over the past two years – as well as strong capitalisation in what is a well-capitalised Saudi banking system. Non-financial supporting factors are RB’s well diversified business model, good government and retail franchises, and large government ownership stake. The Bank’s high concentration in government business and deposits (although this is balanced by its successful retail and corporate banking franchise) is a credit challenge, as is increased geopolitical risk in the region.



CI considers RB’s risk profile to be good. Its conservative risk appetite within its targeted business segments is executed by strict underwriting standards. Asset quality is sound as demonstrated by a low level of impaired loans, while credit loss absorption capacity is strong as the Bank has high levels of loan loss reserve provisions and extended NPL coverage, as well as strong operating profitability. NPLs declined in 2023 as credit quality improved and write-offs were at a higher level; coverage also strengthened from an already high level. The investment portfolio appears to be of good quality, with around two-thirds comprising of KSA government and quasi-government entities – the bulk was in the form of KSA sovereign debt securities – which are available for repo with the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA). In terms of credit quality, the vast majority is KSA government and/or investment grade securities.



Profitability in terms of both operating and net returns on average assets is strong and better than the (high) average of its peers. Profitability is supported by healthy margins and cost efficiency, with steady operating income due to good growth in both commercial and retail banking, and a low cost of risk. Net interest income is high against average assets, and improved further in 2023. Fee & commission income is an important contributor to operating income. Going forward, good profitability is expected to be maintained by RB.



RB has a satisfactory liquidity profile with stable deposit-based funding and further enhanced by SAMA’s liquidity support programmes (with large zero-interest deposits from the central bank)). Loan growth outpaced the growth in customer deposits in 2023, and hence the loans to customer deposits ratio tightened but regulatory liquidity ratios are adequate. However, the net broad liquid assets ratio has shown a tightening trend over the last few years. The Bank’s underlying funding base is supported by its size, ownership and extensive retail banking network. RB’s deposit mix reflects its well-balanced business franchise with strong government and retail components. It has only modest reliance on wholesale funding. Liquidity risk for the Bank is considered low.



RB has very good capitalisation. At end-2023, capital adequacy remained strong, while leverage was low. The quality of the Bank’s capital base is good, with core capital (CET-1) comprising the bulk of the total capital base, giving RB good flexibility to raise additional Tier 1 (AT1) and/or Tier 2 capital if needed. In 2022, the Bank had raised SAR3.75bn through an AT1 sukuk issuance and USD750mn through an AT1 ‘Green Sukuk’. Internal capital generation remains sound, supported by good profitability and a moderate cash dividend payout ratio.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR indicates that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. Similarly, there are currently no factors present that make a movement in Outlook in either direction likely in the short to medium term.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



An upgrade over the next 12 months appears unlikely at this stage as the Bank’s BSR is already at a good level. If the sovereign rating was to be raised by more than one notch, or if the OPERA was to be raised, then this could also place upward pressure on RB’s ratings.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



A downgrade of the Bank’s FCRs or a revision of the outlook to Negative would require a deterioration of the BSR or a downgrade of the sovereign’s ratings (unlikely as Sovereign Outlook is currently Positive), or a change in CI’s view of the government’s willingness and financial capacity to provide support. Given RB’s current financial metrics, a lowering of its BSR appears unlikely in the short term and would probably require a very marked deterioration in asset quality and/or liquidity and funding metrics. This is not expected.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...

Secondary Analyst: George Panayides, Senior Credit Analyst

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in April 1988. The ratings were last updated in May 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



