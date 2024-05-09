Crypto Trading Volumes Fall For First Time In Seven Months

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Trading volumes in %Cryptocurrencies fell in April for the first time in seven months as the risk appetite of investors waned amid escalating geopolitical tensions and declining equity markets.

The trading volume in spot and derivative cryptocurrency markets fell by 44% to $6.58 trillion U.S. in April, according to digital asset data provider CCData.

That was a sharp slowdown from March's record high crypto trading volume of $9.12 trillion U.S.

Activity in the futures and options crypto market was particularly hard hit in April, declining 48% to $4.57 trillion U.S.

CCData attributed the downturn in crypto trading to a drop in prices for digital assets such as Bitcoin, as well as rising bond yields, an escalation of geopolitical tensions, notably in the Middle East, and negative flows into U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

%Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), the leading crypto by market capitalization, saw its price decline 15% to under $60,000 U.S. in April, ending a seven-month winning streak.

While %Binance remains the largest crypto exchange in the world by volume, its spot market trading volume dropped nearly 40% to $679 billion U.S. in April, the first decline since September 2023.

Despite the decline in April, crypto trading activity is picking up to start the month of May.

Binance has reported that its trading volumes are rising this month as investors return to digital assets after the recent selloff.