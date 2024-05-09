Global Pool Heat Pump Market Size, Growth Analysis To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A pool heat pump is an effective heating system that generates heat and raises the pool's water temperature. Compressor, air-to-refrigerant heat exchanger, water-to-refrigerant heat exchanger, and air-to-air heat exchanger are included in a singular factory-built assembly. A pool heat engine can heat an above-ground, in-ground, or on-ground pool, spa, hot tub, or swim spa. This method transfers heat from the exterior to the water and is commonly used to heat swimming pools. Unlike conventional heating methods, pool heat pumps use electricity to extract heat from the sun-warmed air surrounding the pool instead of producing their own heat.

Market Dynamics

Demand for Low-GWP Refrigerants for Heat Pumps Drives the Global Market

Refrigerants with a lower Global Warming Potential (GWP), like hydrofluorocarbons or HFCs, are organic compounds with a lower environmental impact. They are utilized to replace the traditional ozone-depleting CFCs. The majority of contemporary heat pumps employ HFCs like R134a and R410a. These HFC-based refrigerants are ozone-friendly and have several commendable properties; they emit healthful greenhouse gases.

Carbon dioxide, which has one GWP, is a refrigerant with a low GWP. Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) are a new class of refrigerants with a global warming potential comparable to carbon dioxide. The demand for low-GWP refrigerants is anticipated to increase due to rising environmental concerns and new technological advancements. This will increase heat pump sales, thereby contributing to the expansion of the pool heat pump market over the forecast period.

Boom in the Spa Industry Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The spa is the epicenter of opulent travel destinations attracting international visitors. It has also become a symbol of sophistication and tension relief, where premier health spas provide individualized wellness boot camps and treatments. In the spa industry, destination, medical, and mineral spring spas are among the most prevalent varieties. With more than 80% of the population expected to reside in urban and nature-depleted areas by 2030, the leisure and wellness industry is growing, which increases the demand for water heating solutions such as heat pumps and creates market growth opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global pool heat pump market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period. It is estimated that, between 2020 and 2025, the eminent actors in the region will participate in market expansion activities that influence increased adoption in Canada's niche markets. The Association of Pool and Spa Professionals, a non-profit organization based in Alexandria, creates and publishes industry standards for the spa, pool, and hot tub industries. The expansion potential of the pool and other outdoor living product industries in the United States exceeds USD 11 billion, reflecting the development potential of the heat pump industry. In addition, people in the United States engage in pool and swimming activities during the summer to beat the humidity. With an average swimming pool dimension of 15 feet by 30 feet and 113 gallons of water, the United States offers viable opportunities for heating and cooling pools. Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are prime markets for suppliers of heat pumps.

Europe is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.22% over the forecast period. Major pioneers such as France, Italy, Spain, Norway, and Sweden have significantly influenced the market with their climate-friendly policies and stringent regulatory frameworks. However, significant economies such as the United Kingdom have yet to make an impact that will improve the industry's position in the region. The European Heat Pump Association also believes that by 2019, major suppliers will be able to capitalize on opportunities in Europe's emerging markets, such as the Scandinavian and Nordic nations. It is anticipated that the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) and the Energy Efficiency Directive will augment the expansion of the European market. In 2019, more than 25 heat pumps were sold per 1,000 households in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, and Denmark, which accounted for the highest sales.

Key Highlights



The global pool heat pump market was valued at USD 6.15 billion

in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 9.63 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global pool heat pump market is segmented into air source and water/geothermal source heat pumps.

The air source heat pumps segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.24% over the forecast period.

Based on capacity, the global pool heat pump market is bifurcated into less than 10kW, 10kW-20kW, and greater than 20kW.

The less than 10kW segment owns the highest market share and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.57% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global pool heat pump market is bifurcated into residential and commercial segments.

The residential segment monopolizes the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.42% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global pool heat pump market are Rheem manufacturing company, AquaCal, Pentair, Hayward Industries, Fluidra, Venus Home Appliances, Condeana Commercial Enterprises, Carrier, Nirvana Chauffe-piscine Inc., Dantherm Group, Viessmann Group, and others.

Market News



In October 2022, Intermatic, Inc. announced that it had acquired Aquapro Systems, LLC, a prominent pool and spa equipment manufacturer. The investment expands Intermatic's existing pool and spa catalog to include a variety of pool essentials, such as pumps, filters, heat pumps, air movers, and more.

In March 2023, Rheem®, a global leader in water heating and HVACR, introduced the EndeavorTM Line of Gas Furnaces, Split and Packaged Air Conditioners, Air Handlers, Split and Packaged Heat Pumps, and Packaged Gas Electric units.



Global Pool Heat Pump Market: Segmentation

By Type



Air Source

Water/Geothermal Source



By Capacity



Less than 10kW

10kW-20kW

Greater than 20kW



By End-User



Residential

Commercial



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



