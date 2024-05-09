Stocks in Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Medical Facilities Corporation

5/9/2024 - 9:34 AM EST - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. : Announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine. Earnings from mine operations of $30.4 million. Net income of $6.8 million or $0.03 basic and diluted earnings per share.. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.20.









