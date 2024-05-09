33Rd Doha Int'l Book Fair Kicks Off With Wide Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 9 (KUNA) -- The 33rd Doha International Book Fair kicked off Thursday, under the slogan "Knowledge Builds Civilizations", with the participation of about 515 publishing houses from 42 countries, including Kuwait.

The Sultanate of Oman participates as the guest of honor in this exhibition, where it participates in a special pavilion and a diverse cultural program that highlights the authentic Omani heritage, intellectual and literary production, and presents a group of popular and artistic performances.

The program of activities accompanying the Doha International Book Fair includes a group of workshops in various cultural, social and professional fields, in addition to a photo exhibition under the title "Read" in the Qatar Photography Centre's pavilion.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman, inaugurated the Expo.

Omani Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, Dhi Yazan bin Haitham Al-Said, Qatari Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad, Egyptian Minister of Culture Dr. Nevin Al-Kilani, and a number of others officials participated in the opening. (end)

