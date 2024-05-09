Telangana Student Missing In US, Father Says Spoke To Him Last On May 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 9 (IANS) A student from Telangana, pursuing his masters from a university in the US, has been reported missing in Chicago for a week, as per his family.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago said, in a post on X, that it was deeply concerned to learn that Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi has been incommunicado since May 2.

It said it was in touch with the police and Indian diaspora to locate/reestablish contact with Chintakindi.

Chintakindi had gone to the US in December 2023 and was pursuing a master's degree from Concordia University in Wisconsin City.

Chicago police have also issued a statement about the student, urging residents to provide any information about him.

Chintakindi hails from Warangal district and his family is worried about his whereabouts.

It has requested the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy in the US to help trace him.

According to his family members, he was in regular touch with them. His father Sadanandam said he last spoke to him through a WhatsApp call on May 2, and Chintakindi told him that he was busy with some work.

Later, Sadanandam tried to reach him but he remained offline.

After waiting for two days, Chintakindi's family members contacted his roommates. They informed him that he left the room on April 30 saying he was going to meet someone from Texas who had come to meet him. He told them that he would return in two days but did not return.

At the family's request, his roommates lodged a complaint with Chicago police.

Sadanandam approached Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, who wrote a letter to the Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, seeking assistance to trace the missing student.

Last month, a student from Hyderabad, who had been missing since March 7, was found dead in the US city of Cleveland. Mohammed Abdul Arfath, pursuing his master's degree in Information Technology at Cleveland University, Ohio, had not been in touch with the family since March 7 and his family here had received a ransom call.