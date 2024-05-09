Royal Court Chief Inaugurates, Checks On Projects In Mafraq

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, May 9 (Petra) - Chief of the Royal Hashemite Court, Yousef Issawi, inaugurated a new factory for Al-Mimari Petrochemicals in Umm el-Jimal, Mafraq, which will produce reinforced plastic sections of UPVC used in doors and windows manufacturing.This establishment is part of royal directives to establish 14 new production branches across Jordan and in the context of a production units and branches initiative that aims to create job opportunities and provide training for young people in various regions, particularly the less privileged.Since its inception, the initiative has successfully implemented 30 projects, generating over 9,100 job opportunities, with a target of 10,850. It has been instrumental in employing unemployed individuals, including both men and women and focuses on transferring investments to remote areas to alleviate poverty and unemployment issues while fostering economic and social development.Issawi, accompanied by Minister of Labor Nadia Rawabdeh, toured the newly established factory, which currently offers 65 job opportunities to locals, with plans to increase to 150 within the first year of operation. The factory, spread over 10,000 square meters, boasts nine production lines in the first phase, with a capacity of up to 20 tons per day. It is positioned to become the largest factory in the Middle East and North Africa for UPVC profiles, catering to both local and export markets.Issawi inspected an Arab bakery and sweets factory project in Mafraq, affiliated with the Al-Walaa Catering Services Company, which is expected to create at least 150 job opportunities for residents of the region and neighboring areas.Issawi visited a project to construct a fitness hall and terraces for the Al-Ba'ij Club stadium in Al-Ba'ij, in response to His Majesty King Abdullah II's directive to enhance youth support and provide infrastructure for sports activities, especially in remote areas.In his remarks, Issawi emphasized His Majesty's ongoing commitment to accelerating development and improving service quality across Jordan, particularly in providing job opportunities for youth through targeted projects in partnership with the public and private sectors.Rawabdeh highlighted the Ministry of Labor's efforts to incentivize investors interested in establishing production units and branches nationwide. These incentives include capital and operational support, as well as tax and customs exemptions for qualified industrial zones.She also noted the ministry's close monitoring of these initiatives and its coordination with investors to announce job opportunities through career days and other avenues.