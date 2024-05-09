Authorities Investigate Teacher Caught On Video Abusing Disabled Child

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 9 (Petra) - The Juvenile Family Protection Department has initiated investigations on Wednesday into a video circulating on social media, which depicts a female teacher at a center for the disabled assaulting a disabled child physically and psychologically, said the Public Security Directorate's media spokesperson.The spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that following inquiries and information gathering, the child's identity was established. The child and his parents were called to the police station, while the teacher and the director of the center were brought in for questioning. The case was referred to the judiciary for legal action.