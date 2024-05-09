Minister Inaugurates Two New Health Centers In Capital

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 9 (Petra) - Minister of Health, Firas Hawari, inaugurated two primary health centers in Nazzal and Khashafiya Al-Dabaiba neighborhoods of the Capital Governorate on Thursday, at a cost of JD1.1 million.The Hai Nazal Primary Health Center, funded by the decentralization budget at JD920,000, covers an area of ??about 800 square meters and offers services including general medicine, family medicine, dentistry, orthodontics, maternity and childhood care, vaccinations, radiology, laboratory facilities, ambulance, and emergency services, benefiting approximately 400 thousand individuals.The Khashafiya Al-Dabaiba Health Center, renovated and expanded through decentralization budget funding at a cost of JD225,000, provides services such as general medicine, family medicine, dentistry, maternity and childhood care, vaccinations, laboratory facilities, ambulance, and emergency services to approximately 60 thousand people.Hawari emphasized the ongoing implementation of the ministry of Health's strategic plan to expand and upgrade its health infrastructure to enhance healthcare services nationwide, ensuring high standards and recipient satisfaction.He noted, "Despite significant progress in developing the ministry's hospitals and health centers, there remains much to be done, particularly in replacing old and rented facilities with modern structures to deliver optimal healthcare."Hawari highlighted this year's achievements, including the opening of 11 health centers in 8 governorates, the expansion of two centers, the inauguration of MRI and dialysis units, and the establishment of specialized dental centers in Madaba and Ramtha. Also, the expansion of Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II Hospital and laying the foundation for Ma'an Governmental Hospital expansion and Ghor Al-Mazraa Health Center, with the latter being supported by the Himmatna Association and donors. Additionally, Al-Bashir Hospitals attained accreditation.He commended the governorate councils for their support in advancing local communities and backing health infrastructure projects.