Azerbaijan Unveils Roster For Women's National Volleyball Team In The Golden Euroleague

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The final composition of the Azerbaijani women's volleyball teamfor the Golden Euroleague has been announced, Azernews reports, citing Idman.

The Azerbaijani team will rely on five attackers, threeblockers, three ball distributors, and three liberos in thetournament. Coach Faig Garayev will be assisted by coaches FamilAgayev, Emin Abilov, and Sinisha Popek.

Forwards: Margarita Stepanenko, Anastasia Baydyuk, NikalinaBashnakova, Ulker Karimova, and Ilhame Azimova;

Blockers: Aynur Imanova, Maria Kirilyuk, and AnastasiaMertsalova;

Distributors: Yana Doroshenko, Raziya Aliyeva, and MariannaAbuyeva;

Liberos: Yuliya Karimova, Jeyran Imanova, SanubarAlaskarova.

To note, the Azerbaijani team will play two matches in the 1stround of the Golden European League, which will be held in Croatia first opponents of the Azerbaijan national team will be thehosts and Slovakia.