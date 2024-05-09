Kuwait Nat'l Guard Keen On Qualifying Armed Personnel In All Fields

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 9 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the National Guard Lieutenant General Engineer Hashem Al-Rifai affirmed on Thursday the Guard leadership's keenness to qualify armed personnels with knowledge and experience in all fields, to advance the National Guard and its role in protecting the nation.

This came in a press release issued by the National Guard during the graduation ceremony of the Advanced Infantry Course for Officers, in which army officers from Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar participated, with the presence of several senior commanders and officers in the Army.

Al-Rifai conveyed to the graduates the greetings of the leadership, represented by His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, and Deputy Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

He praised the participation of army officers from Bahrain and Qatar, and their honorable representation of their military institutions, which strengthens cooperation between Gulf states.

The officers' performance during the course shows the leadership skills they have acquired and ability to plan, implement and work in teams, Al-Rifai added, noting the leadership's directives to improve education and training with the best curricula and training methods. (end)

