Eftpay Participates In Retail Asia Expo, Comprehensively Expanding Services In E-Payment And Smart Mobility

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2024 -('eftPay'), one of the leading e-Payment services providers in Hong Kong, participates in Retail Asia Expo 2024, a grand retail industry event in APAC region. Kicking off on May 8, the Expo takes place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center for three consecutive days. At its booth (location: Hall 1B, E11), eftPay demonstrates the Company's latest services in e-payments and smart mobility, showcasing how it helps industry players seize market opportunities.Since the beginning of the 'New Retail Era,'the demand for local electronic payment and overseas wallet use has increased rapidly. Apart from the retail market, eftPay is committed to creating more business scenarios for the application of e-payments, including 'Micro Market', 'B2B2C (Business-to-Consumer-to-Merchant)', 'Co-working Space' etc.eftPay also actively connects to different oversea wallets and payment platforms to provide merchants with a variety of foreign currency payment functions and satisfy the needs of travellers, like 'JKOPay' from Taiwan and 'GLN' from South Korea, making it one of the e-Payment service providers in Hong Kong with the largest number of oversea wallets with support to multiple Southeast Asian wallets.The Company strives to help Hong Kong transform into a smart city. For example, assisting with the introduction of e-payment services for 'CabCab,'the smart taxi meter earlier, including QR code, credit cards, contactless NFC payments, and other related mainstream payment methods and access to overseas wallets, allowing citizens to experience the benefits of 'smart mobility.'Click here for HD photos.Hashtag: #eftPay

eft Payments (Asia) Limited

Established in 2013, eftPay is one of the leading e-Payment services providers in Hong Kong, providing merchants with comprehensive e-Payment services, including account opening, point of sale system and integration of payment system, transaction processing and payment settlement services. Currently, eftPay serves at least 22,600 stores in Hong Kong, including well-known local jewelry chains, electrical appliances stores, makeup and beauty stores, clothing stores, food and beverage, theme parks, convenience stores and supermarkets.







eftPay