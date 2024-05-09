Milaidhoo Maldives Claims Prestigious Accolade In Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) May 2024 – Milaidhoo Maldives is thrilled to announce that it has been honoured in the Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice Awards for 2024. The distinguished award celebrates businesses that consistently receive outstanding reviews, positioning them within the top 10% of listings worldwide on Tripadvisor.

As the leading platform for travel guidance, Tripadvisor holds unparalleled credibility among travellers worldwide. The recognition is a testament to the genuine feedback from guests who have enjoyed stays at Milaidhoo and shared their experiences on Tripadvisor in the last year. Their testimonials solidify the small island's reputation as a benchmark for outstanding luxury resort experiences.



'We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed guests whose unwavering support has propelled us to this remarkable achievement,' said David Castaño, General Manager of Milaidhoo Maldives. 'Milaidhoo is not just a resort; it's a sanctuary where guests are embraced with authentic Maldivian hospitality, becoming part of our family. We take immense pride in this recognition, which reflects our team's dedication to providing a unique, sustainable and genuine holiday experience for our guests. We also want to thank our loyal guests who embody the spirit of Milaidhoo”.

“Congratulations to Milaidhoo Maldives on its recognition in Tripadvisor's Traveller's Choice Awards for 2024,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor.“Travellers' Choice honours businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience. People rely on Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat, and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”



The award reaffirms Milaidhoo's commitment to providing unparalleled hospitality and ensuring an unforgettable experience for every guest to write their story of a small island.