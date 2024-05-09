China urges renewed efforts to restart political process in Abyei

(MENAFN) During a UN Security Council briefing on Abyei, a territory disputed by Sudan and South Sudan, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dai Bing, emphasized the imperative of revitalizing the political process in the region. Dai Bing underscored the multifaceted impact of the armed conflict in Sudan on Abyei, particularly exacerbating humanitarian challenges and resource competition due to the influx of refugees.



China called for Sudan to swiftly resolve the conflict and resume dialogue and cooperation with South Sudan, laying the groundwork for restarting the Abyei political process. Dai Bing lauded the efforts of the United Nations, the African Union, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in addressing the Abyei issue, expressing China's commendation and support for their endeavors.



Highlighting intercommunal conflict as the primary security concern in Abyei, Dai Bing affirmed China's backing of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in its mandate to foster dialogue and facilitate peaceful coexistence among communities. He praised UNISFA for its unwavering efforts in upholding peace and stability in Abyei despite challenges.



Moreover, Dai Bing expressed China's readiness to collaborate with the international community in furthering peace and stability in the region. He noted the successful deployment of the fourth batch of Chinese peacekeeping helicopter units in Abyei by the end of the previous year, reaffirming China's commitment to making substantive contributions to regional peace and stability.



In summary, China emphasized the importance of reigniting the political process in Abyei, endorsed international efforts to address the issue, supported UNISFA's role in maintaining peace, and reiterated its commitment to peacekeeping efforts in the region.

