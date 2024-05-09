(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Costa Rica stands at a critical crossroads, facing an energy crisis reminiscent of challenges not seen since 2007.



This week, the nation's energy authority sounded alarms about potential power cuts.



Triggered by an intense El Niño, the severe drought has dramatically decreased rainfall, pushing the country's electricity supply to the brink.



Renowned for its lush landscapes and commitment to renewable energy, Costa Rica depends heavily on hydroelectric power.



This source constitutes about 70% of the energy matrix. The drought has critically lowered reservoirs, threatening constant power supply.



The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) has warned that without imminent rain, energy rationing may be necessary.



President Rodrigo Chaves is seeking solutions, hoping for daily rain and contacting neighboring countries for energy, despite their shortages.







A 9% surge in energy use, largely from air conditioners in tourist regions, exacerbates the issue, driven by El Niño-induced heat.



Roberto Quirós, ICE's Electricity Department manager, highlights the scant options available.



He points out that unpredictable wind patterns have disrupted wind power generation, further complicating the energy scenario.



Additionally, past policy decisions have hindered new power generation projects, increasing the nation's vulnerability to shortages.

Energy Dilemma: Costa Rica's Battle with Drought and Rising Demand

As the government aims to maintain a nearly entirely clean energy matrix, some sectors deem the focus on purely renewable sources as unrealistic.



Concurrently, the Public Services Regulatory Authority has issued a stark warning.



Without imminent rainfall, rationing could start as early as this Friday, impacting both households and businesses.



This situation arises as President Chaves commemorates his second year in office, amid growing pressure from citizens expecting reliable electricity.

