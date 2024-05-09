Jacob Zuma’S Potential Kingmaker Role In South Africa’S Tense Election

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Jacob Zuma, the former President of South Africa, could significantly influence the upcoming general elections despite not vying for the presidency again.









After a legal battle over his eligibility due to a prior criminal conviction, a court has recently permitted him to run as a lawmaker.



This allows him to spearhead his newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP).









This decision has overturned the Independent Electoral Commission's earlier disqualification based on his criminal record.



The MKP is poised to gather considerable support, particularly in Zuma's strongholds, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Violent protests following his 2021 arrest previously shook these regions.















Current polls indicate a potential setback for the African National Congress (ANC), Zuma's former party.









The party might lose its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994.























This shift stems from widespread dissatisfaction with the ANC's management of economic stagnation, rampant corruption, and poor service delivery.









Despite the MKP 's newcomer status and Zuma's personal controversies, they may secure enough votes to play a pivotal role in coalition formation. This could happen should the ANC fail to win a clear majority.









This positions Zuma and his party as potential kingmakers in a fragmented political arena. Their support could decide the national policy direction.









This election is set to be one of the most contested since apartheid's demise, marking a crucial point in South Africa' democracy.



Voter disillusionment with established leaders hints at a potential political landscape shift, underscoring the election's importance for the country's future.



Zuma's dramatic return and his party's impact illustrate the dynamic and unpredictable nature of South African politics.

