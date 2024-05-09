Several Injured As Boeing 737 Crashes During Take-Off In Senegal | Watch Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A Boeing 737 aircraft crashed during take-off on Thursday - injuring several passengers and the pilot. The incident occurred during take-off from the Blaise Diagne airport in Senegal. Emergency services were roped in to evacuate passengers and operations have been halted at the airport.
According to reports, Air Senegal flight HC 301A Boeing 737-300 aircraft has crashed during take-off in Senegal, injuring 11 people, four of them severely for the Malian capital Bamako went off the runway in the early hours of Thursday, Dakar's Blaise Diagne airport said in a statement pilot was slightly injured, but most of the 78 passengers on board were not hurt in the incident have since been halted at the airport to come...
