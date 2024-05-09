Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has addressed a cable of condolences to UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on demise of Sheikh Hazzaa bin Sultan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah receives Director General of the Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, accompanied by the visiting representatives of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA).
KUWAIT -- The Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) hosts, the periodic meeting of the Steering Committee of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) at its premises.
KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went moved down by USD 1.12 to USD 84.14 per barrel on Wednesday as opposed to USD 85.26 pb on Tuesday.
CAIRO -- A delegation from the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States has headed to Bahrain to prepare for the coming 33rd Arab Summit scheduled on May 16.
ANKARA -- Turkiye is ready to cooperate with EU to create a European scene that is more prosperous, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (end) rk
MENAFN09052024000071011013ID1108193460
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.