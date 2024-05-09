Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has addressed a cable of condolences to UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on demise of Sheikh Hazzaa bin Sultan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah receives Director General of the Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, accompanied by the visiting representatives of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA).

KUWAIT -- The Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) hosts, the periodic meeting of the Steering Committee of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) at its premises.

KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went moved down by USD 1.12 to USD 84.14 per barrel on Wednesday as opposed to USD 85.26 pb on Tuesday.

CAIRO -- A delegation from the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States has headed to Bahrain to prepare for the coming 33rd Arab Summit scheduled on May 16.

ANKARA -- Turkiye is ready to cooperate with EU to create a European scene that is more prosperous, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (end) rk