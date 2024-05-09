Kuwait Prime Minister Condoles With UAE President On Demise Of Sheikh Hazzaa

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah Al-Sabah has addressed a cable of condolences to UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on demise of Sheikh Hazzaa bin Sultan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. His Highness the Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt consolations to the UAE President. (end) aib

