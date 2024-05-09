Kuwait' KDIPA Hosts WAIPA Steering Cmte Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 9 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), hosted, Thursday, the periodic meeting of the Steering Committee of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) at its premises.

The meeting capitalizes on KDIPA mandated role and its commitment to enhance Kuwait's presence in the international community, building mutually beneficial partnerships, and engaging in joint collaboration in economic, investment, and developmental areas.

A KDIPA press release said that the association headed the meeting in its capacity as the Vice President of the of the newly elected Steering Committee, with the participation of several of the Executive Regional Directors of the Steering Committee as well as members of WAIPA's Permanent Secretariat.

The Steering Committee members started by a courtesy meeting with Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Director General of KDIPA.

Afterwards, they resumed their meeting by reviewing global developments, and updates relating to WAIPA's first quarter Q1 Plan of Activities and Budget 2024, as well as the arrangements for upholding the upcoming 28th WAIPA General Assembly and World Investment Conference (WIC 28) during the period November 25-27, 2024.

The WAIPA Steering Committee members concluded their meeting by deliberating on and undertaking the needed decisions on several pertinent agenda items relating to coordinating efforts and collaboration mechanisms to increase initiative, global FDI related studies, organizing regional events, and developing communications and media channels.

The World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), was established in 1995 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Kuwait had joined it in 2006, but currently Kuwait represented by KDIPA holds the post of Vice Presidency of WAIPA for the new term (2023-2025); previously KDIPA was elected as the Executive Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region within WAIPA's Steering Committee for the previous term (2021-2023). (end)

