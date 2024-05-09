Delegation From Arab League Heads To Manama, Prepare For 33Rd Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 9 (KUNA) -- A delegation from the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States headed on Thursday to Bahrain to prepare for the coming 33rd Arab Summit scheduled on May 16.

This summit, the first of its king hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain whether at the level of regular or emergency levels, will be held amid challenging security circumstances in the region.

The first preparations for the summit are scheduled to begin with a meeting of senior officials of the Economic and Social Council preparatory to the League Council at the summit level, followed by a meeting of the Economic and Social Council at the ministerial level preparatory to the League of Arab States Council at the summit level.

On Tuesday, a follow up meeting on the implementation of decisions and commitments at the ministerial level, and a meeting of Arab foreign ministers will be held to discuss the agenda items, issues, and topics that will be presented to the Arab leaders during their summit on May 16.

Lately, intensive coordination and consultative meetings were held between the General Secretariat and Bahrain, through which a general committee was formed to prepare for the summit, headed by the Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ambassador Hossam Zaki. (end)

