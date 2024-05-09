Bernstein analysts expect price of Bitcoin to rise to USD150K by mid-2025

(MENAFN) In a recent development, analysts at Bernstein have expressed unwavering confidence in Bitcoin's trajectory, projecting a surge in its price to reach the USD150,000 mark by mid-2025, despite recent fluctuations in the market. A research report unveiled by Bernstein on Tuesday underscores a notable shift in the demand dynamics for Bitcoin, driven by escalating institutional interest and a corresponding influx of capital into Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).



The report posits that the ongoing liquidation of surplus leverage in futures contracts, coupled with the increasing flow of funds into ETFs, will serve as significant catalysts for Bitcoin's upward momentum, effectively counterbalancing recent corrections witnessed across markets. Notably, positive inflows have been observed in vehicles like the Grayscale Bitcoin Fund, signaling a constructive influence on the broader market sentiment.



According to Bernstein's analysts, Bitcoin's current market structure exhibits notable resilience compared to the frenzied boom experienced in 2021, largely attributed to the heightened demand fueled by the proliferation of ETFs. Looking ahead, Bernstein anticipates a substantial influx of approximately USD70 billion between 2024 and 2025, underpinned by heightened allocations from private banks, wealth managers, and institutional investors.



Crucially, the analysts posit that the anticipated surge in Bitcoin's price will be buoyed by the substantial cash inflows pouring into Bitcoin ETFs, underscoring a fundamental shift in the investment landscape towards digital assets. This optimistic outlook underscores the evolving perception of Bitcoin as a viable and increasingly mainstream asset class, poised to continue its ascent amidst a backdrop of evolving market dynamics and growing institutional acceptance.

