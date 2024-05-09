CPF's 2024 Tawasul Forum Reveals National Dialogue Agenda

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 9 (Petra) - The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) revealed the agenda for the upcoming 2024 Tawasul Forum, set to launch under the auspices of His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince, on June 1st.Now in its second iteration, the forum serves as a pivotal national platform for leaders, decision-makers, activists, and young individuals to engage in constructive dialogue on pressing national issues, reflective of youth aspirations and Jordanian societal realities.Key themes slated for discussion during the forum include fostering trust between state and citizens, safeguarding freedom of expression, maintaining economic stability amidst dynamic developments, promoting local industry support, assessing the landscape of political parties, and governmental contributions to community development.Additionally, the forum will delve into sporting accomplishments and societal challenges such as drug abuse as well as investment stimulation, education bolstering for future adaptability, and addressing the impact of regional shifts on Jordan.The forum aims to underscore the significance of networking, constructive dialogue, and purposeful engagement as primary tools for inclusive participation in decision-making processes, while reinforcing democratic values and citizenship.It also seeks to explore opportunities across diverse sectors, facilitate dialogue between decision-makers and the public, and leverage innovation to propose forward-looking solutions and trends.The CPF, which monitors significant public discussions, national trends, and initiatives year-round, utilizes the Tawasul Forum to delve into these matters through dialogue sessions with professionals and decision-makers.This initiative aims to equip participants with clarity and informed perspectives, empowering them to actively contribute to shaping future trajectories.