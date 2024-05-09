Israeli Forces Detain 25 Palestinians In West Bank Raids

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, May 9 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces detained 25 Palestinians from the West Bank on Thursday, among them brothers and former detainees.According to a joint statement by the Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the arrests primarily occurred in Bethlehem, with additional detentions reported in Ramallah, Hebron, Jenin, Nablus, Salfit, and Jerusalem.The statement highlighted that among those detained were numerous individuals recently released, including administrative detainees. Israeli forces reportedly conducted widespread raids, subjected detainees to severe beatings and threats, and inflicted sabotage and destruction on the homes of citizens and their families.These latest detentions bring the total number of arrests since October 7, 2023, to over 8,665, encompassing individuals apprehended from their homes or at military checkpoints.