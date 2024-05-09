Amman Stock Exchange Edges Up 0.28% In Moderate Trading Activity

Amman, May 9 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) wrapped up its trading day with a marginal uptick of 0.28 percent, settling at 2,363 points.Trading activity on Thursday involved the exchange of 1.9 million shares through 2,105 contracts, totaling around JD2 million in trading value.Of the listed entities, 36 companies observed gains in their share prices, while 24 witnessed declines. Share prices for 27 companies remained static.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.