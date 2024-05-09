Egypt, Jordan Of Dire Results From Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 9 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Jordan on Thursday warned of dire consequences of the Israeli occupation operation in the Gazan city of Rafah where the occupation troops deprived residents of passageways to bring in necessities in a sustainable manner.

The Presidency adviser, Ahmad Fahmi, said in a statement that the joint stand was affirmed during a meeting that grouped President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and Jordanian Prime Minister Bicher Al-Khasawneh.

Fahmi said the talks dealt with the very critical conditions in Gaza, amid tiring efforts to enforce a cease-fire and swap hostages to pave the way for sustainable availability of the basic materials and end residents' hardships.

The international community, the two sides affirmed, must shoulder the responsibility to reach a sustainable cease-fire "and execute recognition of the Palestinian state" for sake of regional justice, security and stability. (end)

