Belo Horizonte’S Finest: A Look At The City’S Top Eateries For 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, EXAME Casual has recognized eight of Belo Horizonte's eateries among Brazil's Top 100 Restaurants. This highlights the city as a hotspot for exceptional culinary experiences.

















A jury of 72 esteemed critics and influencers from across the country meticulously conducted the selection. This showcases the rich variety of gastronomy that Belo Horizonte has to offer.

















Pacato stands out with its narrative-driven menu created by Chef Caio Soter, who artfully incorporates traditional ingredients like Minas Artesanal cheese. The tasting menu is priced at R$330.60 ($64.82).

















In addition, this culinary experience offers dishes such as pork cheese paired with green papaya pickles and lemon gel.



For entrees, it includes a free-range piglet served with root aligot and a unique dulce de leche sauce fermented with cachaça.















Glouton , under Chef Leonardo Paixão , who transitioned from medicine to haute cuisine with training in France, showcases local ingredients with a classical twist.









The R$400 ($78.43) tasting menu features suckling pig with fruit farofa and orange, showcasing Chef Paixão's rich culinary heritage.









Cozinha Tupis by Chef Henrique Gilberto offers a dynamic, seasonal menu at Mercado Novo, exploring diverse culinary themes from barbecues to broths.



Menu highlights: tripe for R$47 ($9.22) and pork knee-stuffed cabbage for R$56 ($10.98), vibrant additions to Belo Horizonte's food scene.



Florestal , led by Chef Bruna Martins, is a distinguished restaurant situated in the Floresta area. This salad features a unique mix of pickled beets, goat cheese, and pesto, a menu highlight at R$55 ($10.78).







Belo Horizonte's Culinary Scene







Additionally, the menu features a popular noodle dish, richly flavored with mushrooms, available for R$ 119 ($23.33).



Xapuri maintains its charm with rustic décor and hearty dishes from its wood-fired stove, offering a slice of Minas Gerais' rural culinary traditions without breaking the bank.



These establishments not only celebrate high culinary standards but also support local agriculture, blending tradition with innovation.









As Belo Horizonte continues to foster its culinary reputation, these restaurants contribute significantly to the local and national gastronomy scene.



They promise delightful experiences for both residents and visitors alike.









