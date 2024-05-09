New Era For Rio’S Maracanã Stadium Under Flamengo And Fluminense

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the vibrant core of Rio de Janeiro, the historic Maracanã Stadium is set for a groundbreaking phase.



Flamengo and Fluminense, two top Brazilian football clubs, have secured the management bid.



This pivotal move positions them as stewards for the coming 20 years, promising extensive future development and new alliances.



Assuming these new roles, the clubs pledge significant enhancements for the community and the state.



They will provide seven luxury boxes with buffet service and 40 parking spaces, ensuring state events are hosted in style.



Additionally, they will set aside 90 seats in the desirable lower West section for diverse activities.



Moreover, their responsibilities will also cover the Maracanãzinho arena, where they must allocate 60 tickets per event for state use.







They also have the privilege to choose up to six dates yearly for exclusive Maracanã events, with a six-month advanced notice, highlighting the venue's adaptability and integration with the community.



Yet, managing the stadium involves more than just event oversight. The consortium faces significant infrastructure renovations.



The Maracanã and Maracanãzinho, with their roofs aging over 11 years, might need substantial overhauls after five years of temporary management by the clubs.

New Era for Rio's Maracanã Stadium under Flamengo and Fluminense

Rodrigo Dunshee, Vice President of Flamengo , recognizes these extensive tasks.



He's confident in managing the renovations, though it's uncertain if they'll be simple repairs or overhauls.



The contract includes updates like refurbishing water systems, escalators, elevators, air conditioning, and aesthetics.



The Maracanãzinho will benefit from new audiovisual and sound systems, enhanced hospitality spaces, and improved lighting and access.



This partnership underscores the clubs' commitment to Maracanã's heritage and aims to elevate Rio as a top sports and entertainment hub.



Flamengo and Fluminense, having bid higher, are set to finalize a contract for a legendary football stadium, opening a prosperous chapter.

MENAFN09052024007421016031ID1108192985