Botafogo’S 2-1 Win Over LDU Keeps Libertadores Dreams Alive

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a thrilling Copa Libertadores match, Botafogo secured a crucial 2-1 win over LDU Quito, enhancing their prospects for the knockout stage.



The game was filled with tension until the final whistle, but Botafogo's relentless pressure secured the win.



At Rio de Janeiro's Nilton Santos Stadium, Hugo opened the scoring for Botafog early in the game.



Júnior Santos sealed the win by netting the decisive second goal.



Despite an equalizer from LDU's Estrada that temporarily tied the game, Botafogo's aggressive play ensured the victory.



The win keeps Botafogo in contention for Group D qualification, sharing six points with Junior Barranquilla but trailing on goal difference.



Universitario follows in third with five points, and LDU remains at the bottom with four.



However, Botafogo now needs to secure wins in two crucial away games: against Universitario in Lima on May 16 and Junior Barranquilla in Colombia on May 28.







These matches are key to determining Botafogo's progression to the next stage of the Copa Libertadores.



Botafogo began aggressively, creating multiple chances.



Although a defensive lapse allowed LDU to tie through Estrada, Júnior Santos struck decisively in the second half after a VAR review.



This victory highlights Botafogo's ability to withstand pressure while proving their potential at a high level.



The win over LDU positions them favorably for the final group stage games.



They aim to carry their momentum forward and showcase their quality in one of South America's premier tournaments.



Botafogo's resolve and strategic play reaffirm their commitment to achieving knockout-stage success.



Their dynamic performance hints at a thrilling conclusion to this group stage journey.

MENAFN09052024007421016031ID1108192984