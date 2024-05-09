São Paulo’S Stunning Comeback Victory Over Cobresal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a dramatic Copa Libertadores match on May 8, São Paulo staged a thrilling comeback to defeat Cobresal 3-1.



Despite conceding an early Diego Coelho goal, São Paulo rallied back at the Zorros del Desierto Stadium in Chile.



Luciano, Rodrigo Nestor, and Calleri each netted goals, sealing a place in the knockout stages.



This win propelled São Paulo to nine points, securing their second-place position in Group B and eliminating any risk of dropping further.



Their next challenge is to surpass group leader Talleres, who hold ten points. They will clash on May 29 in São Paulo, directly determining the group winner.







Coach Luis Zubeldía celebrated his third consecutive win at São Paulo, extending his unbeaten streak to five games.



This victory showcased his strategic brilliance as the team controlled play despite playing away.



Before their final group match, São Paulo will meet Fluminense on May 13 in the Brazilian Championship. They then host Barcelona SC on May 16 at their home stadium.



In the first half against Cobresal, São Paulo mounted offensive pressure from the start. Luciano found the equalizer in the 37th minute, following early chances.



Zubeldía made tactical substitutions in the second half, resulting in Nestor and Calleri adding decisive strikes.



This comeback exemplifies São Paulo's resilience, tactical adaptability, and determination to compete internationally.



Winning the final group match is crucial to securing the group's top position.



With favorable seeding on the line, their performance embodies an ambition to make a deep tournament run.

