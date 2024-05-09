(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the dynamic world of 2024, Banco do Brasil (BBAS3 ) shows resilience and strategic adaptation.
Despite a 1.5% quarterly dip in adjusted net profits, the bank posted an 8.8% annual growth, earning R$9.3 billion ($1.82 billion).
This performance surpassed analyst expectations, who estimated profits at R$9.132 billion ($1.79 billion).
Meanwhile, the bank's gross financial margin reached R$25.734 billion ($5.04 billion), virtually unchanged quarter-over-quarter, but rising 21.6% from early 2023.
Banco do Brasil's credit portfolio expanded to R$1.138 trillion ($223.14 billion), marking a 10.2% increase over the year.
Delinquency rates improved to 2.90% from 2.92% in December, up from 2.62% last March.
The bank cut provisions for doubtful accounts by 14.4% to R$8.541 billion ($1.67 billion), despite a 45.9% yearly rise.
Service revenue dipped 4.6% from the prior quarter but rose 2.6% year-on-year to R$8.344 billion ($1.64 billion).
Administrative expenses decreased 4% quarter-over-quarter to R$8.878 billion ($1.74 billion), although they increased 4.9% over last year.
Personal loans rose by 1.4%, totaling R$ 317.402 billion ($62.23 billion).
Banco do Brasil Outperforms Expectations in a Volatile Financial Quarter
Corporate and agricultural loans increased to R$393.497 billion ($77.16 billion) and R$372.514 billion ($73.04 billion), respectively.
Banco do Brasil stands firm with a Basel Index of 15.13% and a 21.7% return on equity, despite a slight quarterly drop but yearly gain.
Its critical role in Brazil's financial sector demonstrates prudent management and growth potential in a changing market.
