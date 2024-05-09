Chile’S Exponaval Poised For Major Naval Tech Event

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The upcoming 13th International Naval and Maritime Exhibition and Congress (Exponaval) in Chile has already sold 75% of its exhibition space.



Organizers expect over 88 exhibitors from more than 35 nations, with around 7,000 professionals gathering to share insights and innovations.



It will take place from December 3–6 at the Passenger Terminal in Valparaiso Port, emphasizing maritime security and technology.



Exponaval, which Fisa organizes every two years as part of the GL Events group , serves as a focal point for naval and maritime defense leaders to connect.



General Manager Rodrigo Bastidas sees the high demand as proof of the fair's significant regional impact.







In addition, Fisa's acting general manager, Rodrigo Lobo, stresses the value of this platform for suppliers and navies to network.



Their collaboration will illuminate future trends in maritime defense and guide new investments in innovation.



Participants will showcase advancements in sonar, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and other communication technologies.









Major defense companies like Airbus, Saab, Asmar, and Aselsan plan to attend. This makes the event an invaluable resource for companies wanting to explore new partnerships or market opportunities.









An international congress running concurrently will address challenges in shipbuilding, automation, and emerging defense technologies.



High-ranking officials and experts will analyze pressing maritime security concerns while exploring avenues for enhanced cross-border cooperation.



Exponaval 2024 aims to streamline technological exchange and highlight the naval industry's critical role in national security.



Ultimately, this event provides a comprehensive view of modern maritime defense, emphasizing global trends and how they shape Latin America's strategic priorities.

