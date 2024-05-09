Kuwait Heat Exceeds 40 Degree Threshold Saturday -- Meteo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Meteorological center said on Thursday that the weekend weather would tilt toward hotness in the days and turn moderate at nights amid scattered rainfalls expected by Saturday night and wind blows by Sunday.

Yasser Al-Bloushi, the maritime forecast department head, said in remarks to KUNA that the country would be affected with warm northwesterly winds that turn southeasterly on Saturday.

The forecast temperature today wobbles between 34 and 32 degrees and drops at night to 22-25 degrees.

On Friday, it will be hot amid unsteady northwesterly winds as the heat edges up to the 36-38 level but subsides at night to the 25-27 degrees range. Saturday will be hot too, with humidity in coastal regions and southeasterly winds. The heat maintains the upward trend hitting 39-41 level, above the 40 degrees threshold, but tapers off at night to settle at 25-26 degrees. (end) hmd

