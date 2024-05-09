Israeli bombardment causes USD1.5B in damage in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) A Lebanese government official disclosed to Agence France-Presse on Wednesday that the cumulative value of the damage caused by Israeli bombings in southern Lebanon over a period of seven months has surpassed USD1.5 billion. The ongoing exchange of cross-border bombings between Hezbollah and Israel has persisted for seven months, intensifying in recent weeks amid heightened tensions following escalations in Gaza.



The bombings have primarily targeted border areas on both sides, with occasional incursions by the Israeli army into Lebanese territory. In response, Hezbollah has escalated its operations or targeted more distant sites in retaliation. The Council of the South, an official institution tasked with assessing damage in southern Lebanon, has reported that the value of damage to buildings and institutions alone exceeds USD1 billion since the escalation began on October 8 until the beginning of May.



The prolonged conflict has inflicted significant destruction on infrastructure and institutions in southern Lebanon, exacerbating the already precarious situation in the region. As the cycle of violence continues unabated, concerns persist regarding the humanitarian and economic toll on affected communities. Efforts to address the aftermath of the bombings and rebuild damaged infrastructure remain imperative for the long-term stability and well-being of the region.

MENAFN09052024000045015682ID1108192864