South Africa’s house representative encounters detention, denies receiving bribes

(MENAFN) South Africa's political landscape has been thrust into turmoil as parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula finds herself at the center of a corruption scandal, with looming prospects of arrest following a court's rejection of her bid to evade custody.



Mapisa-Nqakula stands accused of receiving bribes totaling USD135,000 over a span of three years during her tenure as defense minister, including the alleged acceptance of a wig as illicit payment. However, vehemently refuting these allegations, she maintains her innocence against all charges of graft.



The allegations against Mapisa-Nqakula stem from a purported incident in February 2019, wherein she is claimed to have received a cash sum exceeding USD15,000 alongside the controversial wig during a meeting at an international airport within South Africa's borders. Further accusations suggest the possibility of soliciting an additional bribe amounting to USD105,000, though this purported transaction was reportedly not completed. The alleged presenter of the bribes is purported to be a representative affiliated with the country's defense forces.



Recent reports by the Sunday Times have shed light on ongoing investigations by the Investigating Directorate (ID), delving into allegations of Mapisa-Nqakula receiving substantial cash bribes, purportedly amounting to millions of rand, from a defense-contractor entity. These investigations have implicated Mapisa-Nqakula in the receipt of cash payments exceeding USD122,000 via gift bags from defense-sector figure Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, who notably holds ties to a prominent military general.



In response to mounting legal challenges, Mapisa-Nqakula has pursued legal avenues to contest the validity of search-and-seizure warrants issued by the Investigating Directorate. Additionally, she has demanded full disclosure of the evidence held against her, seeking transparency in the ongoing investigations.



As South Africa grapples with these high-profile corruption allegations, the unfolding legal proceedings surrounding Mapisa-Nqakula's case continue to captivate public attention and raise broader concerns about accountability and transparency within the nation's political sphere.

